Cardi B & Offset Attend Balenciaga’s Show In Paris: Photos – Hollywood Life

Cardi B and Offset looked so stylish in these back to back looks at Paris Fashion Week as they stepped out for dinner and to the Balenciaga show.

Cardi B, 28, and Offset, 29, are the most stylish couple at Paris Fashion Week! The duo turned heads as they headed to the highly anticipated Balenciaga fashion show on Saturday, Oct. 2. Cardi wore a memorable trench coat and oversized umbrella style hat covered in magazine tabloid covers, seemingly a reference to her single “Press” in which she clapped back at the media.

The “WAP” rapper added a dash of ’80s to her look with a bright red lipstick and bold drop earrings, along with black gloves. Offset also looked stylish in a black-and-white plaid shirt underneath a leather jacket. The couple sweetly held hands as they approached the star-studded venue for the to view the collection, designed by Demna Gvasalia.

The same day, the couple — who married back in 2017 — stepped out to dinner with an outfit change! Cardi looked stunning in a low cut black top and fitted bedazzled blazer that featured an ombré red, blue and green design. She added a pair of fitted black leggings and pumps to the flirty look as she held hands with the Migos rapper! Cardi’s skin was glowing underneath a beaded net face cover that allowed her cherry red lip to peak out.

For the second look of the night, Offset added a dash of color with a bright yellow leather pant and black hoodie, along with a leather jacket overtop. His yellow tinted sunglasses — reminiscent of the ones worn by character Ali G — added a throwback vibe to the look.

Cardi and Offset have had a busy past few months as they recently welcomed a son! Cardi gave birth on Sept. 4, making their adorable daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, a big sister. The couple took to social media to make the big family announcement, sharing a sweet family photo of their new addition from a hospital. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife.