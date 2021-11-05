Cardi B Offers To Officiate Kal Penn’s Wedding To His Partner

Cardi B seemingly joined Kal Penn’s wedding list, but not as the typical guest! The rap star jokingly offered to officiate Kal’s wedding and the actor is all the way here for it. The wholesome interaction took place just days after his engagement received widespread media coverage.

The Engagement

Kal presented the relationship update in his new book “You Can’t Be Serious.” He wrote in detail about the beginning of him and Josh, his fiancé. The engaged couple decided to take this next step after spending 11 years together.

Although his partner is “fairly quiet,” Kal described himself as “very public with everybody [he’s] personally interacted with. Despite this outgoing nature, Kal dropped the ball on an opportunity to meet Cardi B. However, he seized his moment to reach the artist using Twitter.

“Cardi B was on my flight to LA,” Kal tweeted. “I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the place and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands.”

Cardi Makes An Offer

Hours later, Cardi B caught wind of Kal’s tweet. She offered the comedic actor an opportunity to get hitched by Cardi.

“First, why didn’t you say hi,” Cardi replied. “Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……let me know.”

Talk about manifestation! As you may already know, Cardi became certified to officiate wedding during her Facebook Watch series ‘Cardi Tries.’

Kal responded to Cardi affirming his willingness to have her participate in his wedding.

“You’re the best. Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on),” Kal replied. “But holy sh*t let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!”

In response, he let him know that she’s “down” saying “I’ll get my suit.”

Roommates, would y’all be here to see Kal marry his love with Cardi B’s as the person leading the union? Guess, we’ll have to wait and see!

