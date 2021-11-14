Cardi B Natural Hair, Being Mixed Instagram

Posting a selfie on Twitter, Cardi wrote, “Look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it.”
However, the response was clearly not all Cardi hoped it to be, as she later posted on Instagram, “Why every time I post my natural hair, I hear, ‘You’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair?’ That’s not true and very misleading.”
“I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case,” she continued. “Since I was a child, I have problems with managing my hair and, couple years ago, I find different methods that work for me — and look at my length now. They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long, it’s not true.”
“A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from. Also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. Now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and TikTok about how to care for our hair better,” she continued.
“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR’ — there’s no such thing as bad hair. And ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD,” she continued.
This also isn’t the first time Cardi has addressed negative comments about her hair — in fact, she’s previously said that the experience has inspired her to create a haircare line based on the hair masks she uses on herself and her daughter.