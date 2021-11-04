Cardi B Might Officiate Kal Penn’s Wedding

I now pronounce you husband and husband, okurrr!
In fact, the multi-faceted entertainer put her new skill to use during an episode of her limited series Cardi Tries. Cardi teamed up with Raven-Symoné to bring a special couple’s dream wedding to life.
Well, there was one person who was completely unaware of this: Newly engaged actor, Kal Penn.
The discovery unfolded on Twitter and it all started when Kal realized he was on the same flight as Cardi.
It didn’t take too long for his dream to slowly work his way into reality, because the “WAP” rapper was willing and ready!
At this point, I was on the edge of my seat, wondering how this would develop…and it didn’t disappoint.
IT’S HAPPENING! Kal and Josh can officially tick this off of their wedding to-do list!
I already know Cardi will have the grooms and guests cracking up, only adding more joy to the beautiful occasion.