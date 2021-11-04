Cardi B Might Officiate Kal Penn’s Wedding

I now pronounce you husband and husband, okurrr!

Besides being a multi-award-winning rapper, mom, wife, and meme-magnet, did you know that Cardi B is also an ordained minister?

In fact, the multi-faceted entertainer put her new skill to use during an episode of her limited series Cardi Tries. Cardi teamed up with Raven-Symoné to bring a special couple’s dream wedding to life.

By the way WORLD I’m licensed to marry people ….sooo yea… I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck. https://t.co/i74YNT7Xbb


Twitter: @iamcardib

Well, there was one person who was completely unaware of this: Newly engaged actor, Kal Penn.


Kal recently revealed that he’s engaged to his longtime partner of 11 years, Josh. “I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people. There’s no timeline on this stuff.”

The discovery unfolded on Twitter and it all started when Kal realized he was on the same flight as Cardi.

Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands.


Twitter: @kalpenn

It didn’t take too long for his dream to slowly work his way into reality, because the “WAP” rapper was willing and ready!

First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know. https://t.co/NTGvVdacFY


Twitter: @iamcardib

At this point, I was on the edge of my seat, wondering how this would develop…and it didn’t disappoint.

@iamcardib You’re the best. Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy shit let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!


Twitter: @kalpenn

IT’S HAPPENING! Kal and Josh can officially tick this off of their wedding to-do list!


Twitter: @iamcardib

I already know Cardi will have the grooms and guests cracking up, only adding more joy to the beautiful occasion.


