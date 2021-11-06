Cardi B Met Robert Pattinson And The Video Is Too Much

Anyway, now she gets to add Batman to the list famous fellas she’s befriended recently, after she shared this positively delightful video of herself hanging out with Robert Pattinson at an event:
The video — which is, quite literally, five seconds long — shows the rapper fixing her hair before excitedly saying, “Come on, look at my friend, guys!”
R-Patz then makes his debut, smiling a goofy smile while Cardi screams in excitement — confirming that she is, in fact, Team Edward.
“Look who I met the other day!” she wrote in the tweet. “I felt like a teen!”
Also, like…can we talk about this man’s dorky-ass smile and tongue-bite for a second? Obsessed:
Anyway, you already KNOW fans were quick to react to the adorable video:
While others saw this as the perfect opportunity to merge her two most recent interests together via A+ memes:
And that’s that! From now on, the “B” in “Cardi B” legally stands for “Bella,” and no, we will not be taking any further questions at this time.