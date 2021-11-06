Cardi B Met Robert Pattinson And The Video Is Too Much

So, Cardi B has been having a hell of a couple of weeks with regards to meeting famous gentlemen that she positively STANS.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Anyway, now she gets to add Batman to the list famous fellas she’s befriended recently, after she shared this positively delightful video of herself hanging out with Robert Pattinson at an event:


Cardi B / Via Twitter: @iamcardib

The video — which is, quite literally, five seconds long — shows the rapper fixing her hair before excitedly saying, “Come on, look at my friend, guys!”

R-Patz then makes his debut, smiling a goofy smile while Cardi screams in excitement — confirming that she is, in fact, Team Edward.

“Look who I met the other day!” she wrote in the tweet. “I felt like a teen!”

Also, like…can we talk about this man’s dorky-ass smile and tongue-bite for a second? Obsessed:


Cardi B

I am a journalist reporting hard-hitting news for a very serious and important website.

Anyway, you already KNOW fans were quick to react to the adorable video:

@iamcardib SHE’S SUCH A BREATH OF FRESH AIR YO 😭😭 as famous as she is it’s still so cute to see her excited meeting other famous people 🥺😭❤️


Twitter: @TheeReal_Joe

While others saw this as the perfect opportunity to merge her two most recent interests together via A+ memes:

@iamcardib Is he the one? Tell me are you into him? But it’s okay. You probably don’t know all the things he has done. All the things he had done to his previous GF Bella. Yes, you don’t know. But I am gonna show you. I gonna fix YOU.


Netflix / Via Twitter: @Ronimn0

And that’s that! From now on, the “B” in “Cardi B” legally stands for “Bella,” and no, we will not be taking any further questions at this time.

