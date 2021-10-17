Cardi B jokes she’s ‘famous famous’ after realising YOU star Penn Badgley is a fan

Cardi B is ecstatic after realising that You star Penn Badgley is a fan.

The “WAP” artist was made aware of a resurfaced video in which Badgley, who was then promoting season one of the hit Netflix show, discusses social media.

Speaking at an appearance with his co-star Shay Mitchell, Badgley admitted he felt his character, Joe, revealed some of the worst traits about social media.

However, he also said he admired people who were able to use it in a positive way, jokingly calling himself “pathetic”.

“I think about it too much,” he says, “and therefore when I do use it, it lacks that authenticity.”

“So I really appreciate people who have this second-nature relationship to it, because that’s when you have something meaningful.”

He added: “Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship [with social media] and despite what many might judge as antics, I think she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and that’s why people like her so much.”

Responding to the video, Cardi B – apparently a fan of You, tweeted: “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

The third season of You was just released to Netflix. In a review for The Independent, critic Clémence Michallon praised it for “deftly navigating the challenge of reinvention”.

“It’s hard to imagine You being a better version of itself than in this third season. It stays true to the expectations it has set in the previous seasons and moves at a delightfully breathless pace,” she wrote.

“There are a lot of moving parts, but they are dealt with in a clear, energetic way that never allows the plot to meander. [Victoria] Pedretti and Badgley have each perfected the art of embodying their mercurial characters. The possibility of a disastrous bombshell lurks behind every raised eyebrow, every tilt of the head.”

Read the full review here.

All three seasons ofYou are available to watch on Netflix now.