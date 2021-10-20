Cardi B Hit Back At A Troll Saying She’s Going To Prison

Comeback queen strikes again.
This week, a troll came for her when Cardi tweeted: “They wanna see a bad bitch do bad.”
“You’re going to prison,” the troll said. To which Cardi expertly replied, “Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms.”
Cardi also hit back at a since-deleted tweet questioning Offset’s parenting abilities should this behind-bars scenario play out: “My man is allow to be with his kids so what’s your point ?”
More to the point, though, Cardi agreed with a user calling out the troll bringing Cardi’s two kids into the conversation.
For context, Cardi has a hearing next week for reckless endangerment and assault charges related to her alleged involvement in a 2018 brawl at a Queens strip club. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“I don’t know why people think is sweet to play wit my kids,” Cardi wrote.
Later, Cardi retweeted a screenshot of quote: “No one ever notices when you’re being provoked, just when you retaliate.”
Cardi gets an A+ in Clapback Class. Also, she’s right: Trolling someone’s kids is never ever — ever — OK.
