Cardi B Gushes Over Halle Berry’s Super ‘Soft’ Skin – Hollywood Life

Cardi B showed her enthusiasm for Halle Berry after the two sat down in a video segment to dish on some ‘spicy topics,’ saying how ‘soft’ and beautiful the actress’ skin was.
Cardi B and Halle Berry … new BFFs? The pair we didn’t know we needed sat down together for a video called “5 Rounds,” after which Cardi dished about meeting the actress. “[L]et me tell you this tea,” Cardi tweeted, “her skin is so soft…I wanted to bite her shoulder.” We’d laugh about the unexpectedly hilarious comment, but honestly, do we expect anything less for Cardi B?
For the segment, the pair sat down to discuss “spicy topics” as Halle captioned the video posted to her Instagram, dishing on everything from “biggest purchases” to “favorite sex positions.” The duo were kiki-ing for laughs, but were also promoting Halle’s upcoming Netflix film, Bruised, for which Cardi co-executive produced the soundtrack — one that features an all-female hip hop roster. The flick is set to release Nov. 19.
This wasn’t the first time Cardi totally geeked about a new celebrity pal. On Nov. 5, the “WAP” rapper took to Twitter to share a clip of herself meeting Twilight star Robert Pattinson. “Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!” she captioned the five-second clip as the actor slipped into her selfie.
“Come on. Look at my friend, guys,” Cardi exclaimed in the clip, before Robert pops his head into frame and smiles, then poking his tongue out. “Ahh,” she screams at the end of the video, rocking a flawlessly made up face and stunning jewelry. The actor looked just as thrilled to meet the “I Like It” hitmaker during the rendezvous!