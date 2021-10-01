Cardi B Denies Post-Birth Surgery Rumors While Encouraging Recovering Mamas

By now, you might’ve seen Cardi B serving look after look at Paris Fashion Week! She sent social media into a frenzy when she popped up at Thierry Mugler’s exhibition on Tuesday. Dressed in a fiery red, avant-garde gown, Cardi graced the red carpet for the first time since giving birth to her son earlier this month.

Since Tuesday’s debut, Cardi and Offset have posted multiple snapshots of their trip. They’ve been basking in the fashion, food and luxury stay London has to offer. But, despite all the sparkle in her couture wear and personal style, Cardi isn’t here to sell fake dreams. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share insight on how she pulls off the fashion moments everyone’s talking about.

Cardi filmed four Instagram Story posts standing in front of a full-length mirror. Dressed in what appears to be a black body shaper and black leggings, she got candid about her post-birth body. Cardi revealed that the “amazing compliments” have been pouring in.

“I think it’s because right now I’ve got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son cause he was sitting so low,” Cardi said. “You know when your baby’s low, your hips spread.”

Apparently, folks have asked if surgery like lipo or a tummy tuck also deserve some credit for the shape. Even though she’s spoken on past surgeries, Cardi denied having any recent, post-birth surgery.

“You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me,” Cardi said. “I lost so much blood guys, one day imma talk to you guys about my crazy a** delivery.”

Afterwards, she struck a front-view pose. She admitted she looks snatched, but assures viewers that’s not her only look. Cardi gave fans a side view of her shape. She tapped her stomach area saying she still has a pouch. She also admitted to still being swollen in multiple areas including her neck and face.

“But f**k it, take y’all f*****g time,” Cardi said. “It’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after giving birth.”

