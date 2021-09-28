Cardi B Debut At Paris Fashion Week 2021

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1
  • LHM 21 badge

Cardi’s fashion never misses.

Table of Contents

Cardi B has had a busy 2021 thus far. From clearing up rumors with Lizzo, to birthing a whole human being, she’s got a lot on her plate.

But no amount of work will ever stop her from serving up a legendary look. Cardi just made her first public appearance since giving birth by attending the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week. To say she turned it OUT is an understatement.


Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

This stunning red number is from Thierry Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1995 Couture Collection, and it made its first appearance on the Paris Fashion Week runway by Czech supermodel Eva Herzigová.


Marc Piasecki / WireImage, Daniel Simon / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Wearing a gown this loud and expressive can make it easy for the wearer to get lost in it, but not Cardi. She knows she looks good.


Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

The camera is her friend, and she’s got the pose locked in.


Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

Outfit aside, the makeup and hair complete the look too (peep those rhinestone eyebrows). You can thank makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl and hairstylist J Stay Ready for that.


Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

In true Cardi fashion, she then had an outfit change for the Mugler after party that looks just as beautiful.


Pierre Suu / Getty Images

Now, this isn’t the first time Cardi has gone bold with her fashion choices in Paris. With the help of her stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi has been giving us looks for years now, like this masked Richard Quinn look from 2019.

Or this Chanel pantsuit from the same year.


Julien Hekimian / Getty Images

Oh, and who could forget this purple Nicolas Jebran wrap dress and matching Andrea Wazen x Nicolas Jebran thigh-high boots.


Pierre Suu / Getty Images

In 2018 she brought out this flowy Michael Costello look and proved to us all she wasn’t messing around.


Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

And she also first brought out this feathered look for a performance at ETAM’s Paris show. Our girl loves a feather.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

This is all to say, Cardi ALWAYS understands the assignment. That is all.


Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR