Cardi B Debut At Paris Fashion Week 2021

Cardi’s fashion never misses.
But no amount of work will ever stop her from serving up a legendary look. Cardi just made her first public appearance since giving birth by attending the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week. To say she turned it OUT is an understatement.
This stunning red number is from Thierry Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1995 Couture Collection, and it made its first appearance on the Paris Fashion Week runway by Czech supermodel Eva Herzigová.
Wearing a gown this loud and expressive can make it easy for the wearer to get lost in it, but not Cardi. She knows she looks good.
The camera is her friend, and she’s got the pose locked in.
Outfit aside, the makeup and hair complete the look too (peep those rhinestone eyebrows). You can thank makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl and hairstylist J Stay Ready for that.
In true Cardi fashion, she then had an outfit change for the Mugler after party that looks just as beautiful.
Now, this isn’t the first time Cardi has gone bold with her fashion choices in Paris. With the help of her stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi has been giving us looks for years now, like this masked Richard Quinn look from 2019.
Or this Chanel pantsuit from the same year.
Oh, and who could forget this purple Nicolas Jebran wrap dress and matching Andrea Wazen x Nicolas Jebran thigh-high boots.
In 2018 she brought out this flowy Michael Costello look and proved to us all she wasn’t messing around.
And she also first brought out this feathered look for a performance at ETAM’s Paris show. Our girl loves a feather.
This is all to say, Cardi ALWAYS understands the assignment. That is all.
