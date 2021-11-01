Cardi B Apologizes For Her Comments About “Turn Up” Music For The Club Scene

Cardi B woke up to backlash after she shared her opinion on the current state of music. As we reported while on Instagram Live, Cardi said,” I get tired of hearing the same muthaf**kin sh*t. You know I forgot what I did this for. Let me tell you something. I came from the strip club. And now that I’m in the game and everything and I be seeing all these muthaf**ckas on Twitter like you need to have that, you need to have bars, you need to have this” I want to make music to turn the f**k up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The Bronx native got back on the ‘gram sharing how she was getting dragged.” “This is why I don’t get on live because muthaf***ers switch my words,” said the rapper. Before the video ended, she said that she wasn’t going to go live anymore. Shortly after, Cardi issued an apology via Twitter for those she may have offended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“I just want a balance. Sorry if I worded things wrong. I just love music that drops hard and turns the club up, like “Dreams & Nightmares” &” “First Day Out” by Tee Grizzley. A perfect balance of rap and turn up,” she wrote. If you’re familiar with these two bops, both are similar because of the build-up to the songs. So similar that in 2018 Tee revealed in an interview with MTV that Meek Mill inspired his song.

Tee shared, “I always wanted to do something with Meek anyway because he inspired the “First Day Out” song,” said the Detroit native.” You know, it’s like the”Dreams and Nightmares” type of feel. We end up doing that song. I had reached out to him. He had hit me”

Several Roommates agreed with Cardi and felt that the apology wasn’t necessary. One commented,” “She SAID WHAT SHE SAID! I hate that she has to apologize every time she opens her mouth.” Roomies, do you think Cardi was wrong for sharing her opinion?

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Cardi B Apologizes For Her Comments About “Turn Up” Music For The Club Scene appeared first on The Shade Room.