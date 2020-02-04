Cardi B & # 39; happy & # 39; his daughter Kulture is & # 39; making rich friends & # 39; at Stormi's birthday party

Instagram

Sharing photos and videos of her daughter at the second birthday party of Kylie Jenner's daughter, the raptress of & # 39; Money & # 39; He jokes that Kulture is & # 39; making some rich friends & # 39; at the party.

Up News Info –

Cardi BKulture's daughter is making a good connection with some rich children at such an early age, thanks to her mother's celebrity status. The rapper joked that the 1-year-old boy "made some rich friends" while attending the second birthday party of Kylie JennerStormi Webster's daughter.

On Saturday, February 1, Cardi's sister, Hennessy Carolina, took Kulture to Stormi's birthday party while rapped "Like" and her husband Make up for We were in Miami for the Super Bowl weekend. The Bronx woman then took Instagram to share photos and videos of her sister Hennessy and daughter Kulture taken at the party.

%MINIFYHTMLa45e62467008ac1478a6d0fc75f11ef911% %MINIFYHTMLa45e62467008ac1478a6d0fc75f11ef912%

The mother of one of them wrote jokingly in the legend: "Kulture making some rich friends and eating all the food in #stormiworld. I am so happy that my baby had fun!" He also sent a sweet message to the birthday girl: "Happy birthday, beautiful Stormi! Keep on shining and growing."

<br />

Kylie responded to Cardi's post, "thanks for coming beautiful Kulture !!!!!" Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian, who also attended the party with his daughter True Thompson, said: "What a way to bring 2! It was so spectacular."

<br />

Hennessy also shared on her own Instagram account a video and photos of her with her niece at the party, including a group photo of the two with Kylie and her daughter Stormi. "We had a lot of fun at #stormiworld," he captioned.

<br />

Cardi herself has had a connection with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for quite some time. In August 2018, the 27-year-old star joked that he had become part of the "club of rich people" after meeting with Kim Kardashian and his mother Kris Jenner for a "party at home late at night" at the house of the tycoon of KKW Beauty. She joked that she would be selling one of the famous mother's napkins on eBay, and Kris responded to the joke: "Yes, and I get 10 percent."