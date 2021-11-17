CARDAX to List Blockademia By DailyCoin

CARDAX to List Blockademia



Blockademia, the first proof-of-truth document verification system on the blockchain, will be listed on CARDAX DEX.

Blockademia is on a mission to address the problem of fake documents. The project creates a reliable decentralized protocol for issuing and falsifying various qualified documents such as certificates, diplomas, agreements, property ownership certificates, insurance policies, source code, video and music files, and other documents on the Cardano blockchain. The system allows Publishers to issue documents in an authentic, fast and easy way, and end-users to check them using the Blockademia web or mobile application.

“Although blockchain technology ensures authenticity, thanks to relentless testing, we will provide a dependable app to future users. I would like to thank Cardax for becoming a partner and technical associate on Blockademia’s journey towards building a new level of authenticity.”

said Goran Težak, president of Blockademia.

Blockademia’s native token ACI plays both utility and governance roles on the network. Token holders use it to pay transaction fees when participating in the Blockademia system and can vote to influence core protocol, product or feature roadmaps, and administrative change decisions. Besides, the token will reward users who make contributions to the project community, such as onboarding new members.

Cardax will host a trading pair with ACI token on the DEX. Ryan Morrison, Founder & CEO at Cardax said

“We are excited for the upcoming listing of Blockademia and being part of the mission for document authentication by leveraging blockchain technology. Cardax’s ecosystem is growing rapidly.”

For projects or suggestions for projects to Cardax, contact here.

