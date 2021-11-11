Cardano’s Ouroboros and EUTXO Solidifies the Network By CoinQuora

Cardano’s Ouroboros and EUTXO Solidifies the Network



Ouroboros enables to be resilient to network failures.

Cardano maintain its ranks as one of the top ten cryptos in CoinGecko.

The crypto world never stops developing its platform to provide the latest technology to all its users around the world. Cardano is one of the platforms in the crypto ecosystem that gives a solid rock environment to process millions of transactions globally. Of course, all transactions will be processed in a decentralized and highly scalable manner.

The Ouroboros consensus algorithm that the Cardano team of developers has developed enables ADA to be highly secure and resilient to network failures. Furthermore, Cardano is designed to be flexible and to maximize throughput. This way, Cardano will be able to catch up with the ever-increasing demand of users to its network.

Meanwhile, Cardano also provides solutions in solving problems when designing DeFi. The Extended Unspent Transaction Output (EUTXO) eliminates the problems encountered by developers in creating and designing DeFi applications in the network. In addition, applications that are designed specifically for Cardano’s EUTXO model are expected to provide the best user experience.

On the other hand, Cardano positions itself as one of the top ten cryptos in CoinGecko. At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) trades at a bullish price of $2.13 per crypto. In addition, it has a market cap of almost $70 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of more than $5 billion. These statistics help Cardano reach the bullish position it has right now.

