Cardano’s New Alonzo Upgrade Already Showing Remarkable Results By CoinQuora

- Cardano’s latest upgrade, Alonzo, is already showing exceptional results.
- This marks the first stage of Hoskinson’s plans for better financial systems.
- Reports say that this upgrade aims to bring programmability to the blockchain.
Cardano’s highly anticipated Alonzo upgrade became the talk of the town for days. Reports say this upgrade “will bring programmability” to the blockchain. Well, true to its promise, the Alonzo upgrade has already shown remarkable results so far. The team says that Alonzo already processed more than 100 ‘smart contracts’ on the platform within its first 24 hours. founder, Charles Hoskinson, shared this in his tweet.
— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 15, 2021
