Cardano’s Alonzo Mainnet Is Now Live, ADA To The Moon! By CoinQuora

- Cardano’s Alonzo mainnet hard fork is now LIVE!
- Analysts expect ADA to surge like never before.
- Future projects will get the spotlight after Alonzo’s launch.
Cardano’s Alonzo mainnet launch is now live! This is indeed a huge milestone for the project. CEO Charles Hoskinson says that this is the beginning of a New Era for . This much-awaited launch is highly anticipated by the whole crypto community.
According to the CEO and Founder of Eight — Michaël van de Poppe, this new era will be a very memorable one. In fact, he posts a tweet talking about the current price chart of Cardano (ADA).
Massive bounce on #Cardano.
Might be ready for $5. pic.twitter.com/czTMIIOj…
