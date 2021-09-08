Cardano’s Alonzo Mainnet Hard Fork Launch Is Almost Here By CoinQuora

Cardano’s Alonzo Mainnet Hard Fork Launch Is Almost Here



Cardano’s Alonzo mainnet launch is on the horizon.

It will go live on September 12, 2021.

Could the launch result in a new ATH?

One of the biggest, most anticipated events over the last few months has been about the Alonzo Hard Fork. This is Cardano’s imminent milestone. The one that’ll most likely change the crypto space as we know it.

The CEO of (ADA) — Charles Hoskinson, has been very vocal about every update and every step that has to do with this launch. However, the most important announcement on this matter came very recently.

Cardano’s Alonzo Mainnet Launch

This detail concerns itself with the release day of the Alonzo mainnet launch. The date is set for September 12, 2021. On this day, all users on the Cardano blockchain will e…

