Cardano’s Alonzo hard fork was a success but real utility could be a while By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Cardano’s Alonzo hard fork was a success but real utility could be a while

(ADA) reached a major milestone in its roadmap on Sep. 13 as its blockchain launched Plutus-powered smart contracts as a part of the Alonzo hard fork.

The Alonzo hard fork has been highly anticipated in the Cardano community as well as the cryptocurrency sphere at large.