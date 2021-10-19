Cardano price paints ‘death cross’ with ADA at two-month lows vs. Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(ADA) has formed a deadly “death cross” on its daily chart against (BTC) — a market signal that’s generally seen as a warning of more downside in the near term.

The ominously-titled indicator kicks in when an asset’s short-term moving average closes below its long-term moving average. In doing so, it calls for technically-minded traders to increase their bearish positions in the market.

daily price chart featuring Oct 2021 death cross. Source: TradingView
ADA/BTC daily price chart featuring May 2019 death cross. Source: TradingView
ADA/USDT daily price chart featuring inverse cup and handle pattern. Source: TradingView