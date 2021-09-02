Cardano Launches Smart Contracts on Testnet By CoinQuora

- IOHK, announced that they upgraded the testnet
The driving force behind the decentralized and smart contract platform, IOHK, announced that they upgraded the Cardano testnet. Thus, they are successfully deploying Plutus smart contracts capability.
Today, the team announced that the upgrade was done yesterday. Besides, IOHK published the news on its official Twitter (NYSE:) account and said,
“Yesterday, we upgraded the Cardano testnet, successfully deploying Plutus smart contracts capability. The focus now is on final component testing & exchange integrations, ahead of the Alonzo mainnet upgrade, still on track for deployment on 12 September.”
In other words, it means that developers can already start building DApps to see how they work in the tesnet before showing them to the public.
In addition, the smart contracts functionality rolled out on Cardano’s testnet dr…
