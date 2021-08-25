Cardano Launched in Japan, Hoskinson Tweets a Haiku To Celebrate By CoinQuora

  • reached a new all-time high of 2.97 USD a few days ago
  • The team is gearing up for the upcoming Alonzo Hard Fork
  • The hard fork will introduce smart contracts within the Cardano platform

Back on August 23, 2021, ADA reached a new all-time high of 2.97 USD according to coin information websites. This event made Cardano the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Because of this, many traders are flocking in giving the asset almost 10 billion USD in 24-hour trading volume at the time of writing.

Just today, ADA launched in Japan. According to Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, he was waiting “a very long time” for this day. He congratulated the community and thanked everyone for the support. He even quoted a very famous haiku in his tweet:

