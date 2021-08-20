Cardano Jumps 21% In a Green Day By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cardano Jumps 21% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $2.526389 by 06:31 (10:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 20.70% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 20.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $80.873197B, or 3.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $78.372926B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.373365 to $2.549608 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 24.34%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.443722B or 9.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.8787 to $2.5496 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 0.91% from its all-time high of $2.55 set on August 20.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,198.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.29% on the day.

was trading at $3,215.63 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.75%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $886.944595B or 43.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $376.403593B or 18.46% of the total cryptocurrency market value.