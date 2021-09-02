Cardano founder says crypto will be vital to Afghani fight against Taliban By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
However, he also believes the Taliban will embrace digital assets too.

In a Sept. 1 interview with CNBC, Hoskinson, also a co-founder of expressed his expectation that “cryptocurrencies will play a larger role in Afghanistan […] in the war for and against the Taliban forces.”