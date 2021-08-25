Cardano Foundation partners with Coinfirm for FATF and 6AMLD compliance By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cardano Foundation partners with Coinfirm for FATF and 6AMLD compliance

The nonprofit organization behind has partnered with blockchain analytics provider Coinfirm to ensure ADA is in compliance with the Financial Action Task Force’s guidelines. In an Aug. 24 announcement, the Cardano Foundation said it would be using Coinfirm’s services to provide Anti-Money Laundering, or AML, and Combating the Financing of Terrorism, or CFT, analytics for Cardano’s native cryptocurrency ADA. According to the foundation, the integration will allow the project to be “in full compliance” with the guidelines set forth by the Financial Action Task Force, the European Union’s Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive, or 6AMLD, and other regulations applicable to Cardano. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph