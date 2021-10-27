Cardano Falls 15% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Cardano Falls 15% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.8464 by 04:09 (08:09 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 15.27% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $70.0052B, or 2.75% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.8001B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.8464 to $2.1550 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.04%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.9375B or 2.28% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.8456 to $2.2969 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 40.42% from its all-time high of $3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,276.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.66% on the day.

was trading at $3,972.98 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.39%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,130.7834B or 44.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $489.1734B or 19.25% of the total cryptocurrency market value.