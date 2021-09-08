Cardano Falls 13% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Cardano Falls 13% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2.2724 by 04:31 (08:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 13.44% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $71.4238B, or 3.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.8001B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.2011 to $2.5614 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 20.12%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.1381B or 4.60% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.0316 to $3.0989 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 26.67% from its all-time high of $3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $45,366.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.45% on the day.

was trading at $3,294.83 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 12.34%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $841.1694B or 42.59% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $380.8475B or 19.28% of the total cryptocurrency market value.