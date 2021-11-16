Cardano Falls 12% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Cardano Falls 12% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.8140 by 05:13 (10:13 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 11.97% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $61.8669B, or 2.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.8001B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.8071 to $2.0180 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 18.14%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.2475B or 1.74% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.8071 to $2.3263 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 41.46% from its all-time high of $3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,178.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.30% on the day.

was trading at $4,166.13 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,123.7094B or 43.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $493.3014B or 19.15% of the total cryptocurrency market value.