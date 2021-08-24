Cardano Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cardano Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2.630957 by 12:15 (16:15 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.59% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $86.051215B, or 4.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.116713B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.630957 to $2.946342 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 29.77%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.399002B or 7.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.8787 to $2.9701 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 11.42% from its all-time high of $2.97 set on August 23.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $48,094.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.23% on the day.

was trading at $3,170.55 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.38%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $907.530471B or 43.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $374.143064B or 18.13% of the total cryptocurrency market value.