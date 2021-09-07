Cardano Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Cardano Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2.5936 by 04:27 (08:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.50% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $86.0414B, or 3.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.8001B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.5936 to $2.8747 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 4.62%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.6283B or 3.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.5929 to $3.0989 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 16.31% from its all-time high of $3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $51,822.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.28% on the day.

was trading at $3,839.20 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $981.1725B or 41.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $453.7491B or 19.40% of the total cryptocurrency market value.