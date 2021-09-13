Cardano Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com

Cardano Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $2.3289 by 04:19 (08:19 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $75.2799B, or 3.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.8001B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.3277 to $2.5922 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 19.28%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.4848B or 7.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.0316 to $2.8747 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 24.85% from its all-time high of $3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $44,228.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.09% on the day.

was trading at $3,175.42 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.67%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $835.3377B or 41.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $375.1498B or 18.63% of the total cryptocurrency market value.