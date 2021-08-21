Cardano defies Peter Brandt’s 90% crash warning, ADA price doubles to new high By Cointelegraph

Home Business Cardano defies Peter Brandt’s 90% crash warning, ADA price doubles to new...

Cardano defies Peter Brandt's 90% crash warning, ADA price doubles to new high

Matilda Colman
Cardano’s native token, ADA, ignored a serious price crash warning to rally to a new all-time high.

The exchange rate reached $2.56 for the first time on Friday, following a 154.54% price boom that started on July 20. In doing so, the pair also ignored veteran trader Peter Brandt’s 60%–90% price crash warning, which was based on a classic bearish pattern called the head and shoulders.

ADA price trends (black and white) vs. BTC price trends (red and blue). Source: TradingView
Altcoins 24-hour adjusted performance against the U.S. dollar and . Source: Messari
ADA/USD daily chart technical setup. Source: TradingView