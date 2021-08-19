Cardano Climbs 13% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cardano Climbs 13% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2.375325 by 18:28 (22:28 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 13.26% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 13.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $75.583209B, or 3.79% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.046383 to $2.439229 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 35.07%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.884380B or 6.90% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.8233 to $2.4392 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 3.44% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,554.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.38% on the day.

was trading at $3,170.50 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.31%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $872.037561B or 43.73% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $369.424695B or 18.53% of the total cryptocurrency market value.