Cardano Climbs 12% In a Green Day By Investing.com

Cardano Climbs 12% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $2.5390 by 03:18 (07:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 11.90% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 27.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $80.7770B, or 3.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.8001B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.3969 to $2.5497 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 18.06%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.6378B or 4.44% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.0316 to $3.0291 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 18.07% from its all-time high of $3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,192.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.31% on the day.

was trading at $3,476.94 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.42%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $867.7304B or 41.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $408.2326B or 19.39% of the total cryptocurrency market value.