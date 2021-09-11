Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $2.7457 by 07:26 (11:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.31% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 11.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $85.9161B, or 4.12% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.8001B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.3699 to $2.7457 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 8.31%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.6052B or 4.86% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.0316 to $2.9552 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 11.40% from its all-time high of $3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $45,528.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.72% on the day.

was trading at $3,287.94 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.30%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $857.3808B or 41.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $386.5860B or 18.56% of the total cryptocurrency market value.