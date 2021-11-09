Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2.2437 by 02:45 (07:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $74.7226B, or 2.54% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.8001B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.1058 to $2.2464 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 14.46%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.0558B or 3.19% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.9437 to $2.2465 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 27.60% from its all-time high of $3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $67,866.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.88% on the day.

was trading at $4,800.57 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.32%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,281.8561B or 43.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $568.3413B or 19.36% of the total cryptocurrency market value.