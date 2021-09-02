Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com

Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $3.036047 by 22:44 (02:44 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 27.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $96.127679B, or 4.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.116713B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.836796 to $3.036047 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 10.12%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.527929B or 4.35% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.4992 to $3.0360 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is at a new all-time high.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $49,700.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.01% on the day.

was trading at $3,757.92 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.86%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $935.891612B or 42.04% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $441.359335B or 19.82% of the total cryptocurrency market value.