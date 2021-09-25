Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com

Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $2.3572 by 06:08 (10:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $74.8939B, or 3.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $94.8001B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.2395 to $2.3799 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.56%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.5499B or 5.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.9132 to $2.3959 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 23.94% from its all-time high of $3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $42,866.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.15% on the day.

was trading at $2,961.79 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.39%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $804.0325B or 42.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $345.9447B or 18.14% of the total cryptocurrency market value.