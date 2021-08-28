Cardano chart painting a bull flag for $3 ADA price ahead of ERC-20 converter launch By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cardano chart painting a bull flag for $3 ADA price ahead of ERC-20 converter launch

(ADA) appears to be heading toward a new record high as its downside move takes the shape of a bull flag. In detail, the exchange rate plunged 16.91% to $2.47, but the pair’s decline came after a strong move higher, wherein it surged over 120% month-to-date to reach an all-time high of $2.97 on Monday. Therefore, the latest declines have given the impression that Cardano is undergoing a brief pause before it resumes its uptrend. Cardano 4H price chart featuring bull flag setup. Source: TradingView Cardano price chart featuring ascending channel pattern. Source: TradingView

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph