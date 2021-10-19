Cardano Can Reach $10 Says Crypto Capital Venture Founder By CoinQuora

Cardano Can Reach $10 Says Crypto Capital Venture Founder



(ADA) can go up to $10 according to CCV Founder Dan Gambardello.

Traders’ interest in the Cardano appears to be picking up.

More long positions for ADA are seen on the Binance exchange.

Crypto Capital Venture Founder Dan Gambardello has been supportive of Cardano (ADA) in his recent Tweets. Just last week, said that Gambardello said that Cardano (ADA) will explode again. Now, the Cardano bull tweeted more support for his favorite crypto asset.

One year ago today Cardano was .10. Many were probably calling Cardano a stablecoin. It is now $2.12, up around 1,800%. Though many now are calling Cardano a stablecoin, $ADA is now only 375% from $10. With the state of the market, I’d say that’s very possible. — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) October 18, 2021

Although he didn’t say that it will surely happen, Gambardello mentioned that it’s possible for Cardano to reach $10 eventually.

On the other hand, on-chain, social and fundamental insights site Santiment tweeted that there are many long positions on ADA in the Binance exchange. They also added that the movement is greater than usual.

#Cardano is sitting at $2.13 at this time, and traders’ interest in the #4 market cap asset appears to be picking up. Traders on #Binance are longing $ADA to a greater degree than usual as #altcoin movement is picking up against $BTC. https://t.co/yF29mEPTd4 pic.twitter.com/BBc1zqQNDC — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson, also recently addressed the crypto community to give updates on the Cardano project. According to Hoskinson, most of the concerns that he sees are on the topic of scalability. He said that the upcoming PAB launch will take care of this.

Hoskinson also expressed his delight in seeing the ecosystem alive and active. He mentioned that he is humbled by the fact that the demand for Cardano keeps on growing. Lastly, he thanked the community for its continued support.

