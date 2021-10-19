Home Business Cardano Can Reach $10 Says Crypto Capital Venture Founder By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
  • (ADA) can go up to $10 according to CCV Founder Dan Gambardello.
  • Traders’ interest in the Cardano appears to be picking up.
  • More long positions for ADA are seen on the Binance exchange.

Crypto Capital Venture Founder Dan Gambardello has been supportive of Cardano (ADA) in his recent Tweets. Just last week, said that Gambardello said that Cardano (ADA) will explode again. Now, the Cardano bull tweeted more support for his favorite crypto asset.

Although he didn’t say that it will surely happen, Gambardello mentioned that it’s possible for Cardano to reach $10 eventually.

On the other hand, on-chain, social and fundamental insights site Santiment tweeted that there are many long positions on ADA in the Binance exchange. They also added that the movement is greater than usual.

Meanwhile, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson, also recently addressed the crypto community to give updates on the Cardano project. According to Hoskinson, most of the concerns that he sees are on the topic of scalability. He said that the upcoming PAB launch will take care of this.

Hoskinson also expressed his delight in seeing the ecosystem alive and active. He mentioned that he is humbled by the fact that the demand for Cardano keeps on growing. Lastly, he thanked the community for its continued support.

