Cardano-based KICK.IO Gears Up to Hold Public Sale on ExMarkets By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cardano-based KICK.IO Gears Up to Hold Public Sale on ExMarkets



KICK.IO is holding its IEO on ExMarkets on September 16.

The project offers complete native token support along with project kickstarting and endorsement.

It has already recorded heavy oversubscription by both retail and institutional investors for the event.

The crypto world is out on a bull run and Cardano is unfalteringly leading the pack. With over 35% growth this week, the smart contracts platform finally seems on its way to fulfilling promises of taking some of Ethereum’s share of the cake.

With this in mind, Cardano-based decentralized fundraising launchpad KICK.IO is gearing up to hold its Initial Exchange Offering.

Aiming to match the likes of ADAX and YaySwap’s successful public sales, the exchange has announced that it will hold its IEO on ExMarkets on September 16. It plans to leverage Cardano’s strong community to gain funding for high-growth projects. …

Continue reading on CoinQuora