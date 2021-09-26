Cardano Aims at a “Green” Blockchain in Partnership With Veritree By CoinQuora

Cardano Aims at a “Green” Blockchain in Partnership With Veritree



Foundation partners with Veritree.

Cardano works towards a full carbon-neutral Cardano blockchain.

The partnership is in the bid to restore our planet.

Cardano Foundation has proven that diversity is a key to business success. One of their recent partnerships with Veritree aims to register all its global land restoration efforts on the Cardano blockchain. Cardano has unveiled its venture with Veritree to support AID:Tech.

Additionally, the alliance will allow Cardano to offer technical aid to the AID:Tech team. Furthermore, they will build credentials for reliable identity management and ownership that are verifiable. Also, these will enable users to swiftly process payments and disbursals.

Meanwhile, Cardano Foundation announced the partnership in a tweet: