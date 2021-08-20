Cardano (ADA) Sets a New ATH, Forming Pattern For Another One By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cardano (ADA) Sets a New ATH, Forming Pattern For Another One



ADA set a new ATH of $2.55 and became the third-largest crypto by market cap.

The pattern shows that the crypto is ready to hit another new all-time high.

Today, (ADA) cryptocurrency surged by over 18% to set a new all-time high of $2.55. As a result, it became the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. At press time, ADA is trading at $2.50. It has a market cap of $80.7 billion, which is higher than Binance coin’s (BNB) $72.1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA is maintaining its drive from Thursday’s run, where it came close to setting fresh price highs. The public blockchain platform has been on a tear in recent weeks. But it is up 150% from July 21 lows of $1.

In addition, Cardano’s (ADA) daily close above the $2.60 resistance. And according to a classic bullish technical analysis pattern signal, the crypto is ready to hit another new all-time high.

