Carbon Streaming Announces Annual and Special General Meeting Results

TORONTO — Carbon Streaming Corporation (“ Carbon Streaming ” or the “ Company ”) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “ Meeting ”), where each of the seven nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated September 30, 2021 were elected as directors. A total of 38,610,077 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 30.61% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.
The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Voted
Voted (%)
Maurice Swan
Approved
37,270,833 Voted
9,504 Withheld
99.97%
0.03%
Justin Cochrane
Approved
37,270,833 Voted
9,504 Withheld
99.97%
0.03%
R. Marc Bustin
Approved
37,251,003 Voted
29,334 Withheld
99.92%
0.08%
Saurabh Handa
Approved
37,250,503 Voted
29,834 Withheld
99.92%
0.08%
Candace MacGibbon
Approved
37,251,504 Voted
28,833 Withheld
99.92%
0.08%
Andy Tester
Approved
37,249,791 Voted
30,546 Withheld
99.92%
0.08%
Jeanne Usonis
Approved
37,251,703 Voted
28,634 Withheld
99.92%
0.08%
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved: (i) the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; (ii) the Company’s omnibus long-term incentive plan; and (iii) the amendment and restatement of the Company’s articles.
For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results dated November 12, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
About Carbon Streaming Corporation:
Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG principled investment vehicle offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on acquiring, managing and growing a high-quality and diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly or indirectly, with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
The Company invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.
