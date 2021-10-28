Carbeeza Inc. announces British Columbia launch

Article content CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carbeeza Inc. (the “Company”; TSX.V: AUTO) is pleased to announce that the Company has officially launched in British Columbia. The Company continues to add new franchised dealership locations in Alberta and British Columbia, providing consumers access to hard-to-find vehicle inventory. The Carbeeza platform provides dealerships with vetted, pre-qualified customers that are deep in the sales funnel and is differentiated from other on-line listing and lead services that simply provide leads. Consumers can find a vehicle on their terms and determine their best potential options for financing before deciding whether to do a deal.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Carbeeza launched in Alberta in September, the first phase of a national campaign, and the Company continues to focus on product improvement. The move into British Columbia demonstrates that the Company continues to execute its strategic plan. Sandro Torrieri, CEO of Carbeeza, commented: “With dozens of new participating dealership locations in British Columbia we are ready to continue our national rollout to the west coast. We are excited to be able to offer British Columbians access to scarce vehicle inventory, coupled with a transparent and easy way to assess financing options. Dealerships will be pleased with the increased deal flow as consumers increasingly turn to on-line marketplaces.” The Carbeeza platform is accessible on the web at www.carbeeza.com and the app is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Carbeeza Inc. Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC. Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, anticipations, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, or other similar statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. For further information please contact: Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@carbeeza.com

Telephone: 1-855-216-8802

Website: www.carbeeza.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.