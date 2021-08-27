Capturing lost intellectual property revenues with blockchain By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Capturing lost intellectual property revenues with blockchain



The transition to a more digitalized society based on an information economy has created intense pressure for companies to rethink their intellectual property (IP) management. Intangible assets can represent more than 80% of the value in a firm’s balance sheet, and intellectual property in the United States is now worth over $6 trillion in gross domestic product, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Well-managed and leveraged IP can provide a company with a strategic advantage over the competition — not only in terms of customer acquisition, but also with investors and potential employees. Yet these valuable assets present a unique set of challenges for organizations wanting to capture the full value of their IP as it scales and matures.

Mrinal Manohar is the CEO and co-founder of CasperLabs. He has a career as both a computer programmer and a finance professional. Before founding Casper, Mrinal was a principal and the technology, media and telecom sector head at a roughly $1 billion long-only hedge fund (Sagard Capital), a private equity associate at Bain Capital in Boston, and an associate consultant at Bain & Company. Mrinal has been investing in the blockchain industry since 2012 as a seed investor in , Blockstack, Basis, Maker, Filecoin and more.

