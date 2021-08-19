Capstone Announces Change to the Board of Directors

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content VANCOUVER — Capstone Mining Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:CS) announces that Mr. Richard N. Zimmer has retired from the Board of Directors of the Company effective August 17, 2021. Prior to Capstone, Mr. Zimmer was Chief Executive Officer of Far West Mining Ltd. (“Far West”), the previous owner and operator of the Santo Domingo project. He joined the Company’s Board of Directors in 2011 following Capstone’s acquisition of Far West. At Capstone, Mr. Zimmer served as the Chair of the Technical, Health, Environmental, Safety and Sustainability Committee from June 2011 until April 2019, and most recently served as Chair of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee.