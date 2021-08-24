CAPP wants 100-per-cent tax break on capital spending as part of election wish list

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers’s requests are in direct opposition to the demands of multiple environmental groups Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto

Article content CALGARY — Canada’s largest oil and gas companies are asking federal politicians to provide new tax breaks on capital investment in energy projects and for clean-tech investments as part of election wish list released on Tuesday.

Article content The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, which represents the country’s largest oil and natural gas producers, is looking for 100-per-cent tax deduction on all new capital spending, including for cleantech and emissions-reducing investments, as well as the reinstatement of a 15-per-cent tax credit for offshore drilling in Newfoundland and Labrador. “It is crucially important for the incoming federal government to make policy decisions that position Canada for success in an ultra-competitive international investment market,” Tim McMillan, president and CEO of CAPP, said in a release Tuesday. “Investment supports industry growth and is vital to developing and commercializing technologies that reduce emissions, water use, and more,” McMillan said.

Article content CAPP’s election wish list also requests parties “explore options with industry to design fiscal tools” that would help companies deploy carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) systems. The document stops short of asking for investments for CCUS systems but oil and gas executives, including Cenovus Energy Inc. president and CEO Alex Pourbaix, have spoken openly about seeking government funding for carbon capture systems. The Conservative Party’s election platform pledges $5 billion in government funding for CCUS deployments. CAPP’s request for a re-instatement of the Atlantic Investment Tax Credit comes as the offshore oil industry idled multiple projects during last year’s oil price collapse and companies have asked for government support to re-start work.

Article content The Liberal government gave the Newfoundland and Labrador government $320 million in Sept. 2020 in an effort to re-start work in the province’s offshore oil fields. So far, the province has struck an agreement with Calgary-based Suncor Energy Inc. to tentatively re-start work on the Terra Nova offshore oil project. Suncor is in discussions with its joint-venture partners on the project but has yet to re-start work. CAPP’s requests are in direct opposition to the demands of multiple environmental groups, which have joined together to publish an election wish list requesting an end to all tax breaks for the oil and gas industry. Pioneer Natural Resources mandates COVID-19 vaccines for new hires Chevron, Brightmark advance push to convert cow manure into renewable natural gas Keystone XL pipeline full of problems that caused large oil spills: U.S. watchdog

Article content The group, which includes Environmental Defence Canada, Equiterre and the David Suzuki foundation are demanding that federal parties “stop expanding and subsidizing fossil fuels and nuclear energy, and reduce Canada’s carbon emissions by 60 per cent by 2030 to do our fair share globally.” The group is also calling for a “rapid phase-out of fossil fuels.” An Angus Reid Institute survey of 1,614 respondents on Aug. 19 found climate change and environment topped the list of concerns of Canadians as an election loomed. 38 per cent of respondents said it was an issue, where as the economy was sixth on the list after health care, government spending, affordability and COVID-19. “Summer wildfires in parts of the country have only further elevated these levels of concern to their highest mark of the year,” the institute wrote in a release, which showed that environmental concerns have risen since March 2021. • Email: gmorgan@nationalpost.com | Twitter: geoffreymorgan

