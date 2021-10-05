Capitol Police says it investigating suspicious vehicle in front of U.S. Supreme Court By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno



By Jan Wolfe and Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday said it was investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, where the nine justices were hearing arguments on Tuesday morning.

“We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE,” the department said in a statement on Twitter (NYSE:). “Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can.”

The Supreme Court was hearing arguments on Tuesday morning in two criminal law-related cases.

The nine justices began their new term on Monday as they conducted oral arguments in person for the first time in 19 months, due to the COVID0-19 pandemic.

The court’s term includes major cases in the coming months on abortion and gun rights.