Capitol Police investigating suspicious vehicle near U.S. Library of Congress By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman speaks on her phone in front of The Library of Congress John Adams Building in Washington, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Capitol Police said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress on Thursday, as the Associated Press reported they were looking into a possible truck containing explosive in the area, which is close to the Capitol and congressional office buildings. “The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress,” the Capitol Police wrote on Twitter. “Please stay away from this area.”