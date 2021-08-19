Capitol Police investigating suspicious vehicle near U.S. Library of Congress By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Capitol Police said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress on Thursday, as the Associated Press reported they were looking into a possible truck containing explosive in the area, which is close to the Capitol and congressional office buildings.
“The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress,” the Capitol Police wrote on Twitter. “Please stay away from this area.”
