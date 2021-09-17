Capitalism has not served our economy as well as it could By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Capitalism has not served the U.S. economy as well as it could have, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, saying that the system needed to be improved.
“In America, capitalism is our system, it is our economic system, but it has not served our economy as well as it should,” she told a Chatham House event. “So what we want to do is not depart from that, but to improve it.”
“You cannot have a system where the success of some springs from the exploitation of the workers and springs from the exploitation of the environment and the rest, and we have to correct that.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.